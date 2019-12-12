A slumber to remember 

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What if your workplace turns into a comfortable mattress within the confines of your home and you get paid exactly for that. Seems like a dream come true? This Bengaluru-based sleep-solutions start-up, Wakefit.co promises you exactly that under its internship programme.The Wakefit Sleep Internship programme selects at least eight candidates who promise to be ardent sleepers and pay them up to `1 lakh for completing the sleep project for 100 nights.

The perks of the job, according to the start-up will include working from the comforts of your own home (without having to quit your monotonous day job); slumbering on the finest mattress provided by Wakefit.co; receiving a fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from sleep experts and finally, a compensation of `1 lakh. The applications for the internship are now available online and candidates will be selected based on the video testimonials professing their love for sleep.

Those who demonstrate the ability to nap anywhere and anytime will be interviewed by an expert panel. The selected candidates will be provided with a sleep tracker for recording sleep patterns — before and after using the internship mattress. To earn a stipend of `1 lakh, interns will be required to sleep nine hours every day and share the sleep data with Wakefit.

Those who are sluggish in their sleep patterns, remain absent from sleeping for a nine-hour schedule, use laptops and gadgets while on bed will be frowned upon, Wakefit.co said. The expert panel, comprising healthcare specialists, wellness consultants and interior designers, will monitor interns’ progress and provide counselling on the best way to meet the KRA laid out.

“As we continue to live life in the fast lane, sleep is unfortunately becoming a common casualty. The internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director, Wakefit.

Job perks

The perks of the job, according to the start-up will include working from the comforts of your own home; slumbering on the finest mattress provided by Wakefit.co; receiving a fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from sleep experts and finally, a compensation of `1 lakh.