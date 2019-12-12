After Express report, accident victim’s families receive compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram Collector on Tuesday handed over `1 lakh to each of the families of three persons who died in a road accident in 2017 involving a police vehicle which was part of the Governor’s convoy. This comes a day after Express reported in these columns the plight of the families who are suffering without any compensation even two years after the accident.

“We thought the government did not even mind us and just kept our petitions pending. Come Sunday, it will be two years since Karthikeyan died in the accident. This money will help us a lot,” said Naresh Kumar, Karthikeyan’s father.Collector P Ponnaiah handed a cheque of `1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to the family members of the deceased.

The accident occurred on December 15, 2017 when the Governor was returning from a visit to Cuddalore. Four police vehicles from the then Kancheepuram district were in the convoy from Villupuram border.When the four vehicles were returning around 4 pm, one of the drivers, a police constable, allegedly lost control and rammed a two-wheeler. N Karthikeyan (11), a pillion rider was thrown away while M Suresh (30) who was riding, was dragged to 200 metres by the police vehicle and smashed against Kalpakkam bus stand.