Be in touch with your conflict

Conflict is essentially ambition, the worship of success.

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
CHENNAI: Conflict is essentially ambition, the worship of success. And we are in a state of conflict inwardly, not only at the superficial level but also very deep down in our consciousness. I wonder if we are aware of it; and if we are, what do we do about it? Do we escape from it through churches, books, the radio, through amusements, entertainments, sex and all the rest of it, including the gods we worship? Or do we know how to tackle it, how to grapple with this conflict, how to go to the very end of it and find out if the mind can be totally free from all conflict?

Conflict implies, surely, contradiction — contradiction in feeling, in thought, in behaviour. Contradiction exists when one wants to do something but is forced to do the opposite. With most of us where there is love there is also jealousy, hate; and that also is a contradiction. In attachment there is sorrow and pain, with its contradiction, conflict. It seems to me that whatever we touch brings conflict, and that is our life from morning to night; and even when we go to sleep our dreams are the disturbing symbols of our daily lives.

So when we consider the total state of our consciousness, we find we are in the conflict of self-contradiction, the everlasting attempt to be good, to be noble, to be this and not to be that. I wonder why it is? Is it at all necessary, and is it possible to live without this conflict?

We have to look at this not ideologically but actually, which is to be aware of our state of conflict, to understand its implications, and to be in actual contact with it not through ideas, words, but actually in touch. Is that possible? You know, one can be in contact with conflict through the idea; and actually we are more in contact with the idea of conflict than with the fact itself.

And the question is whether the mind can put away the word and be in contact with the feeling. And can one discover why this conflict exists if we are not aware of the whole process of thinking — not somebody else’s process of thinking, but our own?

Surely, there is a division between the thinker and the thought, with the thinker everlastingly trying to control, to shape thought. We know this is happening, and as long as this division exists there must be conflict. So long as there is an experiencer and the experience, as two different states, there must be conflict. And conflict destroys sensitivity, it destroys passion, intensity; and without passion, intensity, you cannot go to the very end of any feeling, any thought, any action.

