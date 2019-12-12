Brothers up in arms to solve Chennai’s water crisis

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water crisis begins at home. How, you ask? Not turning off the water motor on time, not attending to leakages and not keeping track of water usage. Small measures can go a long way in shrinking the water crisis that has plagued the city. To stop this squandering of water, brothers Senkathirthevan S and Thiruthakkathevan S have came up with aiTANK, a multi-sensor device based on AI to manage water levels. Over the course of four years, they have tweaked the system to adapt to houses, commercial set-up, industries and large scale water distribution.

Their innovation and recalibration testify the proverbial advice that every drop counts. Around 300 houses in the city are now limiting wastage of water with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In areas like Velachery, Nanganallur, Adyar and Guindy where the supply of water throughout the year is a struggle, devices like these come in handy.

Convincing consumers

They started approaching friend with this product and through them met other residents. Initially, the brothers were faced with hostile responses from residents who were frustrated with many such prototypes which failed to work in the past. “There are hundreds of sensor-based devices that control water motors connected to the sump. These corrode quickly as most houses are supplied with hard water. Some residents even told us our device is going to fail too,” said Senkathirthevan.

But in a short period of time, the responses took a dramatic turn. “Especially senior citizens and office goers found this helpful. We started getting more orders. The Karnataka government also approached us to set up aiTANK in the water supply system from Harangi river to nearby villages,” said Thiruthakkathevan. The device starts at Rs 95,000, and does not require much service.

Tech talks

The main controller is fitted next to the switch. A sensor is fitted in the overhead tank. As the scale of motors increase, so do the sensors. These help in detecting the water level in the sump and overhead tank and also record the volume of water used per house.“If the sump is about to get empty or levels are drastically reducing, the user will be alerted immediately. Also, as electricity supply is erratic here, as soon as water enters the sump, it is transferred to the overhead tank,” said Senkathirthevan.

Unlike existing conduct-based products, aiTank doesn’t contain mercury or pass direct electricity through water to check levels. “Though existing products in the market are easily available even at `2,000, it lasts for less than a year. Also, there is no follow-up service to help residents with problems,” said Thiruthakkathevan.

The brothers are in talks with Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and Metro Water Board to incorporate aiTANK in the larger water distribution scheme. “The main problem with government agencies is the lack of manpower and aiTANK will eliminate this problem. If there is a leak even in a 300-km long pipeline, the exact spot will be shown via Google Maps,” he added.For details, visit: www.itank.co.in or call: 9499908030