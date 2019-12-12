Home Cities Chennai

Brothers up in arms to solve Chennai’s water crisis

Water crisis begins at home. How, you ask? Not turning off the water motor on time, not attending to leakages and not keeping track of water usage.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

(Standing, from left) Jyothikumar C, VP of the company, Thiruthakkathevan; (seated) Senkathirthevan. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water crisis begins at home. How, you ask? Not turning off the water motor on time, not attending to leakages and not keeping track of water usage. Small measures can go a long way in shrinking the water crisis that has plagued the city. To stop this squandering of water, brothers Senkathirthevan S and Thiruthakkathevan S have came up with aiTANK, a multi-sensor device based on AI to manage water levels. Over the course of four years, they have tweaked the system to adapt to houses, commercial set-up, industries and large scale water distribution.

Their innovation and recalibration testify the proverbial advice that every drop counts. Around 300 houses in the city are now limiting wastage of water with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In areas like Velachery, Nanganallur, Adyar and Guindy where the supply of water throughout the year is a struggle, devices like these come in handy.

Convincing consumers
They started approaching friend with this product and through them met other residents. Initially, the brothers were faced with hostile responses from residents who were frustrated with many such prototypes which failed to work in the past. “There are hundreds of sensor-based devices that control water motors connected to the sump. These corrode quickly as most houses are supplied with hard water. Some residents even told us our device is going to fail too,” said Senkathirthevan.

But in a short period of time, the responses took a dramatic turn. “Especially senior citizens and office goers found this helpful. We started getting more orders. The Karnataka government also approached us to set up aiTANK in the water supply system from Harangi river to nearby villages,” said Thiruthakkathevan. The device starts at Rs 95,000, and does not require much service.

Tech talks 
The main controller is fitted next to the switch. A sensor is fitted in the overhead tank. As the scale of motors increase, so do the sensors. These help in detecting the water level in the sump and overhead tank and also record the volume of water used per house.“If the sump is about to get empty or levels are drastically reducing, the user will be alerted immediately. Also, as electricity supply is erratic here, as soon as water enters the sump, it is transferred to the overhead tank,” said Senkathirthevan.

Unlike existing conduct-based products, aiTank doesn’t contain mercury or pass direct electricity through water to check levels. “Though existing products in the market are easily available even at `2,000, it lasts for less than a year. Also, there is no follow-up service to help residents with problems,” said Thiruthakkathevan.

The brothers are in talks with Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and Metro Water Board to incorporate aiTANK in the larger water distribution scheme. “The main problem with government agencies is the lack of manpower and aiTANK will eliminate this problem. If there is a leak even in a 300-km long pipeline, the exact spot will be shown via Google Maps,” he added.For details, visit: www.itank.co.in or call: 9499908030

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp