Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation to take action against illegal sewage connections

The committees will comprise Assistant Engineers and sanitary inspectors and will be chaired by the zonal officers.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The open space from where the sewage is let into the lake.

The open space from where the sewage is let into the lake. Image is used for representational purposes.

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation gets cracking to curb water pollution. The authority is forming zonal level committees to monitor waterbodies within its purview and to take action on illegal sewage connections made to storm water drains.“We have asked our engineers to bring Metro Water engineers to identify illegal sewerage connections so that they will be able to facilitate connection to underground sewerage instead,” said a corporation official adding that violators would also be penalised on spot.

In a 2017 amendment to Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, fines for illegal connections were fixed at `5,000 for ordinary (ground+two floors) residential buildings and `10,000 for ordinary commercial buildings. The fine for special (ground+four floors) buildings were fixed at `25,000 for residential buildings and `50,000 for commercial buildings. Whereas, for multi-storeyed residential buildings, a fine of `1 lakh is to be imposed, and `2 lakh for commercial buildings.

The committees will comprise Assistant Engineers and sanitary inspectors and will be chaired by the zonal officers. Apart from disconnecting illegal sewerage connections to SWDs, the committee’s role includes prevention of dumping of waste in water bodies, looking for damage in infrastructure, including walkways and fencing and preventing encroachments.The civic body is looking to rope in representatives of Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) to be part of these panels.

“We have asked committee members to coordinate with our electrical engineers to ensure that the areas around water bodies are well-lit. We are looking to encourage walking during night time after dinner for which residents also need to take ownership of water bodies in their localities. It is for this that we need the help of RWAs,” official said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal sewage connections Chennai Corporation
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp