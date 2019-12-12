Chennai Corporation to take action against illegal sewage connections

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: The city corporation gets cracking to curb water pollution. The authority is forming zonal level committees to monitor waterbodies within its purview and to take action on illegal sewage connections made to storm water drains.“We have asked our engineers to bring Metro Water engineers to identify illegal sewerage connections so that they will be able to facilitate connection to underground sewerage instead,” said a corporation official adding that violators would also be penalised on spot.

In a 2017 amendment to Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, fines for illegal connections were fixed at `5,000 for ordinary (ground+two floors) residential buildings and `10,000 for ordinary commercial buildings. The fine for special (ground+four floors) buildings were fixed at `25,000 for residential buildings and `50,000 for commercial buildings. Whereas, for multi-storeyed residential buildings, a fine of `1 lakh is to be imposed, and `2 lakh for commercial buildings.

The committees will comprise Assistant Engineers and sanitary inspectors and will be chaired by the zonal officers. Apart from disconnecting illegal sewerage connections to SWDs, the committee’s role includes prevention of dumping of waste in water bodies, looking for damage in infrastructure, including walkways and fencing and preventing encroachments.The civic body is looking to rope in representatives of Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) to be part of these panels.

“We have asked committee members to coordinate with our electrical engineers to ensure that the areas around water bodies are well-lit. We are looking to encourage walking during night time after dinner for which residents also need to take ownership of water bodies in their localities. It is for this that we need the help of RWAs,” official said.

