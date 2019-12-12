Home Cities Chennai

Drinking goat milk? Check out its new safety and quality indicators

FSSAI said the amended regulations came into effect from November 29 and Food Business Operator shall comply with all regulations by July 1, 2020.

Image used for representational purpose only

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With many private companies entering the commercial market for sale of sheep or goat's milk, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has amended the Food Safety and Standards regulations prescribing safety and quality indicators for the milk. The fat level of standard goat's milk should be three per cent and Solid Not Fat level should not exceed eight per cent , said a recent gazette notification of Health Ministry.

So far, quality standards are followed only for cow and buffalo milk sold in the commercial market and there are no standard parameters available for sheep or goat's milk, said FSSAI sources. "There is a misconception among a section of people that raw sheep milk will heal various diseases and also boost health. The higher fat levels of sheep milk may cause diarrhoea and many other diseases to children and the elderly. Now, the Centre has notified that sheep milk is safe for consumption only when the fat level is reduced to three percent," said a senior official from Food Safety department.

Quality indicators of Milk (As per amendments by FSSAI)

 

Milk Variety

 % of fat

%  of SNF (solids not fat) 

Sodium (in mg per 100 gm  SNF)

Sheep or Goat

Standard milk

3

8

650

Cow/Buffalo

Tonned Milk 

3  

8.5

650 

 

Standardised 

4.5 

8.5

650 

 

Full Cream milk

9

650 

The move will expand the scope of sheep milk in the commercial market thereby helping rural economy to improve, the official said.

The amended provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations has also mandated that sodium levels in sheep milk should not exceed 650 mg per 100 gm SNF - which is the same level followed for cow and buffalo milk.



Interestingly, the Union government exempted high sodium levels in milk powders that contain additives. FSSAI provisions said the benchmark is not applicable to milk powders that have sodium-containing
additives added.

