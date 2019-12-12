Home Cities Chennai

Faster screening of carry-on baggage at Chennai airport's domestic terminal

Your carry-on baggage can now be screened faster with Chennai Airport having introduced Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) at the domestic terminal.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Your carry-on baggage can now be screened faster with Chennai Airport having introduced Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) at the domestic terminal.Airport sources told Express that two machines have been installed, with one being put into operation from Tuesday. It is learnt that another six would be added by February-March.

With the implementation of ATRS, baggage screening would become automated and the pressure on CISF would be reduced, sources said. The system has been designed to accelerate the processes of passenger and carry-on luggage screenings.An Airport source told Express that usually 400 persons are screened per hour. “Once the new system is in, we can screen around 800 to 900 passengers per hour,” he added.

The machine doesn’t require any passenger or airport staff to push the trays or bags into the scanners and segregates trays with suspected items. Once fully operational, the passenger screening capacity is expected to increase by over 50%, airport sources said.“The smart lanes with ATR will automatically return empty trays to the preparation area, for passengers to place their bags and belongings, ending the hassle of looking for trays and also prevent empty trays from piling up. 

