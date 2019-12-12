Gold, goods worth Rs 16 lakh seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit sleuths from the Customs department seized gold, laptops and cigarettes worth Rs 16.3 lakh at Chennai airport on Wednesday. Jahufer Sadiq (39) from Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Dubai by Fly Dubai flight, was intercepted at the exit. On search, a gold cut bit weighing 10 gm and one semi-finished crude gold chain weighing 30 gm, both valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, were recovered.

On examination of his baggage, 22 cartons (5280 sticks) of Gudang Garam cigarettes worth Rs 52,000 and 17 refurbished laptops worth Rs 85,000, were recovered. As he appeared to be nervous, on persistent questioning, he admitted to have concealed three bundles of gold in rubbery spread form in rectum. 345 gm of gold worth Rs 13.45 lakh was recovered.