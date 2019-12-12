Home Cities Chennai

Guru-shishya tradition gets a new meaning 

From Sringaram to Aneka — every year, the Natya Kala Conference chooses topics that dig deeper into the various perspectives of dance.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: From Sringaram to Aneka — every year, the Natya Kala Conference chooses topics that dig deeper into the various perspectives of dance. This year’s theme is Nirikshana — Bharatanatyam under the magnifying glass. The convenor of the conference this year is Bharatanatyam danseuse Rama Vaidyanathan who, along with Alaap, has given this theme. 

This year, the renowned conference which is held at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha every year, will be different. Rama and Alaap have come up with a concept called ‘Pay for the Arts’, which took nine months to take shape. Talking about this concept, Rama says, “This event used to be a ticketed one in Krishna Gana Sabha many years ago. That practice was discontinued. Now, we are bringing back this tradition.

We are renewing the concept of paying to attend a concert because artistes are sharing their knowledge in the art form which they have acquired over the years through practice. It is not about money. It is to send out a message to the rasikas (connoisseurs) that artistes and sabhas can sustain only if they pay.” To attend the conference, one has to pay Rs 500 for the pass. 

The danseuse’s mother-in-law and founder of Ganesa Natyalaya in New Delhi, Saroja Vaidyanathan, is sponsoring a few of her students for the five-day event. While usually the guru is given the guru dakshina, here the guru is paying for the students to learn. “In a way, the guru is also learning. This conference will be a good place for not just students but also teachers to learn. Gurus should come with their students for the conference,” says Rama.

Akhila Krishnamurthy, CEO and founder of Aalaap says, “There are a number of senior patrons who have bought tickets and are donating it to youngsters to attend the conference. There is a possibility that someone who buys a ticket for Rs 500, attends one day of the conference, and gives it to someone else for another day or session. We will not restrict that.” She says that there are others who are buying tickets and donating it to bloggers so that the sessions of the conference are written about. 

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Rama chose to focus on this dance form. She says that there are issues in Bharatanatyam that need to be addressed. “We need to embrace progression in the art form. I have invited dancers, cultural commentators, scholars from all over the world to participate. Since I will convene it for two years, next year’s conference will be about other dance forms as well,” she shares. 

For the first time, a contest is being held ahead of the conference. A theme song was floated for dancers to send their choreographies on what they felt Nirikshana or ‘to explore’ really means. The organisers received more than 500 entries out of which top 100 have been shortlisted. The idea was to involve people in the whole process of the conference. “The concept was to talk about Nirkishana. People have explored social issues, climate change and various other social issues as an interpretation,” says Akhila. The best presentation will be awarded at the conference. For details, visit Facebook page: NatyaKalaConference 

Contest 
For the first time, a contest is being held ahead of the conference. A theme song was floated for dancers to send their choreographies on what Nirikshana means to them. The organisers received more than 500 entries out of which top 100 have been shortlisted. The best presentation will be awarded at the conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp