Guru-shishya tradition gets a new meaning 

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From Sringaram to Aneka — every year, the Natya Kala Conference chooses topics that dig deeper into the various perspectives of dance. This year’s theme is Nirikshana — Bharatanatyam under the magnifying glass. The convenor of the conference this year is Bharatanatyam danseuse Rama Vaidyanathan who, along with Alaap, has given this theme.

This year, the renowned conference which is held at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha every year, will be different. Rama and Alaap have come up with a concept called ‘Pay for the Arts’, which took nine months to take shape. Talking about this concept, Rama says, “This event used to be a ticketed one in Krishna Gana Sabha many years ago. That practice was discontinued. Now, we are bringing back this tradition.

We are renewing the concept of paying to attend a concert because artistes are sharing their knowledge in the art form which they have acquired over the years through practice. It is not about money. It is to send out a message to the rasikas (connoisseurs) that artistes and sabhas can sustain only if they pay.” To attend the conference, one has to pay Rs 500 for the pass.

The danseuse’s mother-in-law and founder of Ganesa Natyalaya in New Delhi, Saroja Vaidyanathan, is sponsoring a few of her students for the five-day event. While usually the guru is given the guru dakshina, here the guru is paying for the students to learn. “In a way, the guru is also learning. This conference will be a good place for not just students but also teachers to learn. Gurus should come with their students for the conference,” says Rama.

Akhila Krishnamurthy, CEO and founder of Aalaap says, “There are a number of senior patrons who have bought tickets and are donating it to youngsters to attend the conference. There is a possibility that someone who buys a ticket for Rs 500, attends one day of the conference, and gives it to someone else for another day or session. We will not restrict that.” She says that there are others who are buying tickets and donating it to bloggers so that the sessions of the conference are written about.

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Rama chose to focus on this dance form. She says that there are issues in Bharatanatyam that need to be addressed. “We need to embrace progression in the art form. I have invited dancers, cultural commentators, scholars from all over the world to participate. Since I will convene it for two years, next year’s conference will be about other dance forms as well,” she shares.

For the first time, a contest is being held ahead of the conference. A theme song was floated for dancers to send their choreographies on what they felt Nirikshana or ‘to explore’ really means. The organisers received more than 500 entries out of which top 100 have been shortlisted. The idea was to involve people in the whole process of the conference. “The concept was to talk about Nirkishana. People have explored social issues, climate change and various other social issues as an interpretation,” says Akhila. The best presentation will be awarded at the conference. For details, visit Facebook page: NatyaKalaConference

Contest

For the first time, a contest is being held ahead of the conference. A theme song was floated for dancers to send their choreographies on what Nirikshana means to them. The organisers received more than 500 entries out of which top 100 have been shortlisted. The best presentation will be awarded at the conference.