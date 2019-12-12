Heritage tales on your fingertips 

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Avantika Khanna is just 17 years old, but her unbridled passion for history and heritage has made her dream big and achieve those goals. A year ago, she created an app called India Story to help people rediscover India’s rich heritage by curating audio tours of Indian monuments. Now, her recent venture is www.indiastory.me, which brings together culture walk providers under one umbrella.

The India Story app is available on Android and iPhone. “Here, you can browse through city-specific monuments. The app is linked to Google maps for easy navigation. All other details are routed through our server. The information on the app is available both — as an audio guide and digital information. It helps a person navigate through a monument, while listening to the story of that place,” says Avantika, adding that the need for a common platform for both, locals and tourists to access legends and factual information about Indian monuments made her start the app.

“I always wanted to create a platform that could help in cultural preservation. So, when I was in class 9, I conceptualised a minimum viable plan for this app during a programme organised by the Young Entrepreneurs Academy,” shares the class 12 student at The Shri Ram School Aravali, Gurugram.Currently, 32 students from 16 Indian cities are part of the initiative — photographers, app developers, content writers and marketing personnel.

An avid traveller and a history enthusiast, Avanika says, “I have always been interested in Economics, entrepreneurship and the power that businesses have to create a tangible change. I wanted to combine both my interests to leave an impact on the society.”The student-run app has over 700 users and dedicated teams to curate infomation for different cities. “We will soon be roping culture walk providers in the website to curate walks through prominent areas of big cities like New Delhi. Religious tourism and walks are also in the pipeline,” she says.