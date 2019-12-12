Home Cities Chennai

Heritage tales on your fingertips 

Avantika Khanna is just 17 years old, but her unbridled passion for history and heritage has made her dream big and achieve those goals.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Avantika Khanna is just 17 years old, but her unbridled passion for history and heritage has made her dream big and achieve those goals. A year ago, she created an app called India Story to help people rediscover India’s rich heritage by curating audio tours of Indian monuments. Now, her recent venture is www.indiastory.me, which brings together culture walk providers under one umbrella.

The India Story app is available on Android and iPhone. “Here, you can browse through city-specific monuments. The app is linked to Google maps for easy navigation. All other details are routed through our server. The information on the app is available both — as an audio guide and digital information. It helps a person navigate through a monument, while listening to the story of that place,” says Avantika, adding that the need for a common platform for both, locals and tourists to access legends and factual information about Indian monuments made her start the app.

“I always wanted to create a platform that could help in cultural preservation. So, when I was in class 9, I conceptualised a minimum viable plan for this app during a programme organised by the Young Entrepreneurs Academy,” shares the class 12 student at The Shri Ram School Aravali, Gurugram.Currently, 32 students from 16 Indian cities are part of the initiative —  photographers, app developers, content writers and marketing personnel. 

An avid traveller and a history enthusiast, Avanika says, “I have always been interested in Economics, entrepreneurship and the power that businesses have to create a tangible change. I wanted to combine both my interests to leave an impact on the society.”The student-run app has over 700 users and dedicated teams to curate infomation for different cities. “We will soon be roping culture walk providers in the website to curate walks through prominent areas of big cities like New Delhi. Religious tourism and walks are also in the pipeline,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp