How important is it to have a business plan?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Abusiness plan is imperative because it is the roadmap to achieving all business goals — both short-term and long-term. As an entrepreneur, it is important for me because, with a firm and well-established business plan, it helps me focus on the necessary steps to make my business ideas and strategies succeed.

A business plan has a 360-degree angle — the spectrum which covers all aspects including infrastructure and machinery, cost allocation, measuring ROI, determining profits, forecasting trends in the market, laying out proper marketing strategies, etc. With a robust business plan, you not only focus on reaching your targets but also identify any possible obstacles ahead of time and plan how to avoid them.

— Dolly Kumar, founder and director, Cosmic Nutracos

A sound business plan is the backbone of any successful business. It is crucial to have corporate strategy development and to connect with the right angel investors and venture capitalists. Having tangible long-and short-term goals based on actionable insights helped us map out the market landscape, clarify the direction we were headed in, tweak our early plans, communicate benchmarks to all employees, inform critical decisions to mitigate risks, and demonstrate the viability of the business to stakeholders.

We were able to allocate resources based on strategic priorities and successfully develop a sustainable revenue model. One of the reasons University Living has managed to grow 300 per cent year-on-year is because of the emphasis we laid on having a concise plan that covers all aspects of our growth, from market overview to service offerings.— Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO, University Living

There are no limits on who can become a great entrepreneur. You don’t necessarily need a college degree, a lot of money in the bank or even prior experience to start something that could become the next major success. However, you do need a strong plan and the drive to see it through. A good idea needs spot-on execution and the only means to track it down is a solid business plan. Simply put, it is a means to realise the vision of the founders and the reason it exists.

You just need to put target timelines to the vision and work backwards. Here’s what a good business plan looks like: It is built on tangible and measurable metrics generally known as KPIs; it allocates funds in the right direction and in line with the company’s expansion plans; it has a clear go-to-market strategy and it has a plan B, in case plan A doesn’t work. It’s important to understand and know that in actuality, a business plan will change over time as the business develops.

You’ve got to be flexible enough to tweak it at the right time. When we launched our first brand, FabAlley, we did extensive market research to understand the gaps and made a comprehensive business plan for the next two years.

There were multiple changes once we started the business but the plan always acted as a guiding principle and kept us focused on our targets, and short and long term objectives. Writing a business plan is the crucial first step for all budding entrepreneurs to check the viability of a business. It should be thought of as a road map to success, providing greater clarity on all aspects of the business.

— Shivani Poddar, co-founder, FabAlley and Indya