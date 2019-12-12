Inebriated, man slips off fourth floor, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man died after he slipped from the fourth floor of a building in Parry’s Corner, where he was staying, on Tuesday night. The man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he fell from the balcony. Police said, Babu, a native of Ramanathapuram, works at a Tasmac outlet in Parry’s Corner and resides in the same locality. “On Tuesday, after work, he returned home drunk.

As he climbed up the stairs to his house situated on the fourth floor of the building, he slipped from the balcony and died,” said a police personnel. The North Beach police station registered a complaint, and further investigations are underway.