Home Cities Chennai

Keep kolam and carry on

Rangavalli Kolam Group, a community headed by Lakshmi Devi has been smearing India with colours and intricate drawings 

Published: 12th December 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

There are over 100 members from Chennai in the group

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s 7 am on a cloudy Friday. A group of women and men wearing aprons and ID cards are gathered at Vadapalani Murugan Temple. A couple of them begin by thoroughly cleaning and scrubbing the temple floor. One of them is drawing a pattern on a paper. The others fetch a bowl of white rice powder, mix it with other colours and segregate them in small cups. Each one starts with the outline of an elaborate geometric pattern from all sides. The result is a beautiful and symmetric kolam with accurate detailing and dimensions that adorn the entrance of the temple — courtesy Rangavalli Kolam Group. 

The group was created by homemaker Lakshmi Devi on August 19, 2013. What started with 10 like-minded kolam artistes has now expanded into a community of 250 people across cities in India. These are artists who want to preserve the techniques of traditional kolam art and pass it on to the next generation. 

Staying connected

“We knew each other through a larger group called iKolam, a website for kolam lovers. Then I created a WhatsApp group. Many people mocked the idea because they did not consider kolam to be a serious art. That did not deter members from joining it. As members increased quickly, I had to create sub-groups for each city. We have people participating in different events in their respective cities. We teach at schools, volunteer at functions, draw at temples as service, and at events based on demand,” said Lakshmi. 

The members of the group have also been participating in Mylapore Kolam Festival for many years. 
All of them are experts and experienced in all forms including pulli kolam, freehand, flower rangoli, ma kolam, sanskar bharti and mangala kolams. They traditionally draw using rice powder and red powder. That apart, paints, rangoli powder and food grains are also used. The team meets once in three months at a member’s house and plans events for the month and shares ideas. 

Spreading colours
“We recently painted a kolam at Raghavendra Mutt in T Nagar. We also painted the walls of Chennai airport based on the theme the Airport Authority of India had given and entered the Guinness Book of Records this year. We’re given certificates of recognition at most of the events for our work. Temple service is for free but we do charge at private functions. Navaratri and Karthigai Deepam seasons are usually busy. We draw kolams in temples in Triplicane regularly,” said Lakshmi.The members look at the group  as a platform to interact with new members, all over the world. They say that many from the US 
and London are passionate about drawing different types of kolams.

 There are male members in the group too. One of them is S Ramakrishnan, a civil engineer. “I’ve been interested in kolams since childhood. I’d actively take part in festivals and functions. Chikku kolam and rangoli are my favourite. Earlier, relatives used to call it a trivial hobby, but I took it sportively. It helps maintain your physique and is more like yoga. My 2,500-dot swastika kolam was well-received at a kolam festival in Marina beach. I suggest people don’t attach spiritual elements to this art and just see it as a medium for relaxation,” he said. For details, visit: rangavallikolam.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp