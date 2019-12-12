Keep kolam and carry on

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s 7 am on a cloudy Friday. A group of women and men wearing aprons and ID cards are gathered at Vadapalani Murugan Temple. A couple of them begin by thoroughly cleaning and scrubbing the temple floor. One of them is drawing a pattern on a paper. The others fetch a bowl of white rice powder, mix it with other colours and segregate them in small cups. Each one starts with the outline of an elaborate geometric pattern from all sides. The result is a beautiful and symmetric kolam with accurate detailing and dimensions that adorn the entrance of the temple — courtesy Rangavalli Kolam Group.

The group was created by homemaker Lakshmi Devi on August 19, 2013. What started with 10 like-minded kolam artistes has now expanded into a community of 250 people across cities in India. These are artists who want to preserve the techniques of traditional kolam art and pass it on to the next generation.

Staying connected

“We knew each other through a larger group called iKolam, a website for kolam lovers. Then I created a WhatsApp group. Many people mocked the idea because they did not consider kolam to be a serious art. That did not deter members from joining it. As members increased quickly, I had to create sub-groups for each city. We have people participating in different events in their respective cities. We teach at schools, volunteer at functions, draw at temples as service, and at events based on demand,” said Lakshmi.

The members of the group have also been participating in Mylapore Kolam Festival for many years.

All of them are experts and experienced in all forms including pulli kolam, freehand, flower rangoli, ma kolam, sanskar bharti and mangala kolams. They traditionally draw using rice powder and red powder. That apart, paints, rangoli powder and food grains are also used. The team meets once in three months at a member’s house and plans events for the month and shares ideas.

Spreading colours

“We recently painted a kolam at Raghavendra Mutt in T Nagar. We also painted the walls of Chennai airport based on the theme the Airport Authority of India had given and entered the Guinness Book of Records this year. We’re given certificates of recognition at most of the events for our work. Temple service is for free but we do charge at private functions. Navaratri and Karthigai Deepam seasons are usually busy. We draw kolams in temples in Triplicane regularly,” said Lakshmi.The members look at the group as a platform to interact with new members, all over the world. They say that many from the US

and London are passionate about drawing different types of kolams.

There are male members in the group too. One of them is S Ramakrishnan, a civil engineer. “I’ve been interested in kolams since childhood. I’d actively take part in festivals and functions. Chikku kolam and rangoli are my favourite. Earlier, relatives used to call it a trivial hobby, but I took it sportively. It helps maintain your physique and is more like yoga. My 2,500-dot swastika kolam was well-received at a kolam festival in Marina beach. I suggest people don’t attach spiritual elements to this art and just see it as a medium for relaxation,” he said. For details, visit: rangavallikolam.com