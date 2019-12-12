Man’s shell collection spells trouble

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Broken furniture or scrap metal are what one usually expects a scrap dealer to keep in store. However, police have stumbled upon 60 misfired and used shells at the house of a scrap dealer near Maraimalai Nagar in Kancheepuram district.Police inspected his house on Wednesday morning after Ramakrishnan, the scrap dealer, was injured when an unidentified object went off on Tuesday evening. Another woman was also injured in the incident which happened when dealer was on the way to his shop after collecting scrap materials from the firing range at Hanumanthapuram.

During their search, the police found that the scrap dealer was storing shells in a gunny bag in a store room where he was storing other scrap material as well.“Ramakrishnan is believed to be collecting these shells for over six months, and he has been frequenting the firing range at Hanumanthapuram, which is used by para-military forces and commando police for firing exercises,” a police officer.

Police are investigating to know whether the man was aware of how dangerous these misfired shells were. They are questioning him to ascertain why he was stocking them in his house. Police are also inquiring if these shells were disposed as per regulations.

Ramakrishnan, who collects iron scrap material and sells it to merchants, is also a real estate agent. On Tuesday evening, he was on the way to his shop after collecting scrap material from the firing range at Hanumanthapuram when he crossed a speed-breaker and an unidentified object among the scrap went off.

In the blow, Ramakrishnan suffered injuries on his leg, while Govindammal, 68, who was standing in front of her house nearby, was also injured. The two are receiving treatment at a hospital.Meanwhile, sand samples and pellets from the spot have been sent to ballistic experts for analysis. On Wednesday, a team of commando police visited Maraimalai Nagar police station to examine the shells.

Onion hoarders to be booked

Chennai: After onion price skyrocketed, Civil Supplies CID has warned that those hoarding and selling it at high prices will be booked under Essential Commodities Act. Officials claimed hoarders can be punished with imprisonment up to seven years.

Class 7 boy run over by bus

A Class 7 student who was travelling on the footboard of an MTC bus died after he fell down and was run over near T Nagar terminus on Wednesday morning. Police said, K Saran (11) of Velachery was travelling by MTC bus coming from AGS officers’ colony to T Nagar. As the vehicle was entering the terminus, the boy who was on footboard tried to get off when he fell down and was run over, a police officer said. Public rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police said Saran’s father Kumar works as a businessman and his mother, is a homemaker. The driver, conductor have been detained.