Home Cities Chennai

This lake has new residents

In a bizarre kind of encroachment on waterbodies, abandoned, rusted cars were seen discarded on the bunds of Putheri Lake in Pallavaram, a suburb of Chennai.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

These cars were dumped ten days ago

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre kind of encroachment on waterbodies, abandoned, rusted cars were seen discarded on the bunds of Putheri Lake in Pallavaram, a suburb of Chennai. About five cars were disposed of on the lake bunds. It was only recently when the height of the bunds was raised by local NGOs battling for the lake’s restoration. 

M Thyagu, a member of Pasumai Peruga Sutham Sei, an NGO involved in planting saplings on the bunds, said the vehicles were dumped for the past ten days. “We thought of planting trees in the Miyawaki style along the bunds. We even have the permission. But now due to this encroachment, it might become hard,” said Thyagu. 

This encroachment comes days after Kanchipuram collector P Ponniah visited the lake after repeated complaints of encroachments, and ordered the Pallavaram Municipality to remove them. Residents said that the 10-acre lake has shrunk to three acres over the years due to encroachment. “All the encroachers have patta documents but it’s unclear how they got it,” said Thyagu. The NGO restored the bunds using funds by local residents and fenced it by building walls. On enquiry, they found that the cars were discarded by people from a local mechanic shed. 

Putheri lake in Pallavaram is one of the major flood barriers for water to drain out during inundation. However, along with Pallavaram Periya Eri, all the canals and natural water streams have been encroached too. The localities flooded even last week when the Pallavaram lake was brimming. Local resident and activist David Manohar said the water flows from Periya Eri to Putheri, ending in Keelkattalai lake. “The municipality desilted only the south side of Putheri in 2017 for `10 lakh.

When asked, they said the north side was a pond and was not part of Putheri,” he said. However, a few years later, the local NGOs were given permission to clean the north side of the lake. Even survey number 273 clearly marks the size of the lake to be around 10 acres. But residents allege that the pattas were fraudulently given by adding subsections to the survey number.

Kanchipuram collector Ponniah was not available for comments. However, officials at the Pallavaram Municipality said that encroachments would be reviewed. “We will demarcate the encroachments and further action will be taken,” said a municipality official.

Blocked
Putheri lake is one of the major flood barriers for water to drain out during inundation. Along with Pallavaram Periya Eri, all the canals have been encroached.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp