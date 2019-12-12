This lake has new residents

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: In a bizarre kind of encroachment on waterbodies, abandoned, rusted cars were seen discarded on the bunds of Putheri Lake in Pallavaram, a suburb of Chennai. About five cars were disposed of on the lake bunds. It was only recently when the height of the bunds was raised by local NGOs battling for the lake’s restoration.

M Thyagu, a member of Pasumai Peruga Sutham Sei, an NGO involved in planting saplings on the bunds, said the vehicles were dumped for the past ten days. “We thought of planting trees in the Miyawaki style along the bunds. We even have the permission. But now due to this encroachment, it might become hard,” said Thyagu.

This encroachment comes days after Kanchipuram collector P Ponniah visited the lake after repeated complaints of encroachments, and ordered the Pallavaram Municipality to remove them. Residents said that the 10-acre lake has shrunk to three acres over the years due to encroachment. “All the encroachers have patta documents but it’s unclear how they got it,” said Thyagu. The NGO restored the bunds using funds by local residents and fenced it by building walls. On enquiry, they found that the cars were discarded by people from a local mechanic shed.

Putheri lake in Pallavaram is one of the major flood barriers for water to drain out during inundation. However, along with Pallavaram Periya Eri, all the canals and natural water streams have been encroached too. The localities flooded even last week when the Pallavaram lake was brimming. Local resident and activist David Manohar said the water flows from Periya Eri to Putheri, ending in Keelkattalai lake. “The municipality desilted only the south side of Putheri in 2017 for `10 lakh.

When asked, they said the north side was a pond and was not part of Putheri,” he said. However, a few years later, the local NGOs were given permission to clean the north side of the lake. Even survey number 273 clearly marks the size of the lake to be around 10 acres. But residents allege that the pattas were fraudulently given by adding subsections to the survey number.

Kanchipuram collector Ponniah was not available for comments. However, officials at the Pallavaram Municipality said that encroachments would be reviewed. “We will demarcate the encroachments and further action will be taken,” said a municipality official.

