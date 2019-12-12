Three people killed in two accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons including a four-year-old boy were killed in two different road accidents on Tuesday. According to police, Thukaram of Mappedu in Tiruvallur, along with his wife and four-year-old son, was riding on a two-wheeler near Gandhipet when a van knocked the vehicle from behind.

All the three of them were hurt, and rushed to a hospital, where the boy succumbed to injuries.

In another incident near Sriperumbudur, Sena, 40, and his friend Kumar, 48, died on the spot after a bus knocked them down. The duo filled fuel in Sunguvarchatram and was waiting for the bus, to cross when it knocked them down.