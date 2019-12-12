Transformation begins with a text message

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Posters of fitness icon Arnold Schwarzenegger plastered all over the house, piles of international health and fitness magazines, a powerlifter father and an encouraging brother as role models — PT Rajesh’s formative years were transformational stepping stones to success and a path to find his true calling — a career in fitness. “When I was just 13 years old, I was exposed to the world of gyms. My father used to workout often...he even had dumbbells at home. My brother and I used to make use of it and work out. That’s how I embarked on this journey,” shares the 41-year-old Coimbatore-based fitness coach.

Using tech to train

Apart from running a gym, Ptzone, in Coimbatore for the last 10 years along with his brother, Rajesh has also been enabling people to achieve their fitness goals through unconventional methods. He uses WhatsApp as a medium to communicate with clients who live in remote locations, to share fitness regimes, nutritional and diet tips to help them transform their physique.

“It started in 2016 when a Sikkim-based woman I had earlier got acquainted with on a health-based app reached out to me. She asked if I could train her. Though I was initially hesitant, she convinced me that it could be done over WhatsApp and follow up calls. I decided to give it a try and after months of sharing tips and workout routines, she achieved her fitness goal. Not only that, she also won the Mrs Body Fit title in the Mrs India Earth Show in 2017,” says Rajesh.

After tasting success, he went on to post the achievement on his Instagram page. Soon, word spread and inquiries started pouring in from across the country. “People from the US, UK, Germany and Australia also became my clients,” says Rajesh who has so far trained over 400 people across the globe. Currently, he has 150 active clients. “The primary communication is through WhatsApp chats and audio notes. If the clients have further doubts, they call me and get it clarified. Surprisingly, it has been quite a smooth journey,” he says.

Educate, encourage

Before plunging into fitness full-time, Rajesh worked at an MNC in Bengaluru. “I even used to train the managers and team leaders of the company while working there. I have always made it a point to keep the interest and passion alive,” says the ‘Body transformation specialist’.The client’s location, sleeping pattern, nature of job, target, medical conditions, allergies, food and other health habits are taken into consideration before chalking a customised plan. “I ensure to follow up with everyone once in 15 days. We compare before and after photos and alter plans accordingly,” he shares.

But can just a photograph reveal if a person is fit and healthy? “It sure is a tricky business. But with experience and honest feedback, it can be easily analysed. The training I had as a youngster in the fitness field has helped me debunk myths, understand what the body needs to be fit. So, I never ask my customers to subscribe to unnecessary diets or workouts. We keep it simple and clean. That’s the key,” he says, adding that he has been able to reverse Type-2 diabetes for a few clients through proper workouts.

Breaking myths

Rajesh’s social media account currently boasts 69,000 followers. He shares screen grabs of chats with clients, photos of their slow yet visible transformations, and fitness tips.He plans to host workshops and sessions on nutrition and fitness in cities across India in 2020. “Currently I am occupied with running the gym with my brother and training the local and online clients. But soon, I will be curating workshops too. The goal is to break myths, create awareness on fitness while enjoying the transformation process,” he shares.

For details, visit his Instagram page: PT Rajesh