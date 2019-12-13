Home Cities Chennai

Housing deparment responds to audit observations

It is learnt the final audit reports have to be submitted to Finance Ministry (or the State finance department) which then submits it to Parliament or the Governor.

By C Shivakumar
CHENNAI: Housing and Urban Development Department is yet to address the audit observations by Principal Accountant-General (General & Social Sector Audit), which functions under  Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) of India, for the last six months, sources in Principal Accountant-General’s office said.

They said there has been pendency of 55 inspection reports dating as far back as February 2010 according to data from Principal Accountant-General (General & Social Sector Audit), accessed by Express. Usually, all audit observations are sent to ministry, department or public sector units or State government companies concerned for response.

The ministry or State government departments have to respond to such ‘draft paragraphs’, as each observation is called, within a reasonable time frame and may also discuss them with officers of CAG. Following the response, unresolved issues are included in an inspection report issued to the head of the audited entity (as well as the administrative head) with the most important issues being compiled into the audit report released to the public.

According to information available, it is learnt that the office of Principal Accountant-General has been pursuing the issue for the last six months seeking reply for settlement of these long-pending observations. Of the 55 pending inspection reports, Slum Clearance board has 18 pending inspection reports, the highest among the units in Housing and Urban development department, followed by Directorate of Town and Country Planning (17) and Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies (10).
It is learnt the final audit reports have to be submitted to Finance Ministry (or the State finance department) which then submits it to Parliament or the Governor. The highest pendency is from Revenue and Disaster management (182)

