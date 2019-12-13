Man poses as bank staff, lands up in jail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 32-year-old man for posing as a bank staff and duping another of Rs 73,000 on the pretext of securing him Rs 8-lakh loan. The arrested has been identified as Sargunam of Perambur. “On September 5, he befriended Ramesh, 28, of Gummidipoondi and introduced himself as a bank staff.He offered to help Ramesh get a loan of Rs 8 lakh from a bank in the same locality,” said police.Sargunam asked Ramesh to pay Rs 73,000 in two installments to avail himself of loan. Ramesh paid the amount but did not get the loan in four months, After a complaint, police registered a case and arrested Sargunam.