NGT: Form committee to stop discharge of effluents into lake

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over pollution of Korattur lake, the National Green Tribunal has ordered formation of a committee by January 7, to monitor compliance of NGT order of 2016, to stop discharge of industrial effluents and raw sewage into the water lake.

A bench headed by Justice K Ramakrishnan was hearing a petition from a city resident, S Sekharan, seeking action against pollution of the lake and to construct a treatment plant there, so that water can be used for drinking.

The panel will be headed by Chief Secretary, K Shanmugan. “The committee must formulate steps and evolve a robust mechanism to prevent effluents and sewage from entering the lake within two months. They must implement the steps within the next four months and compensate for the damage caused”, directed the tribunal.

Petitioner, Sekharan told Express, “Government officials break canals carrying sewer , industrial waste and channel them into Korattur Lake to reduce water inundation. They opened the canals on December 1, polluting the lake.”