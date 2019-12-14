18 lakh stolen goes a full circle, comes back on same day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a strange robbery case that left the police mystified. A seven-member gang allegedly stole Rs 18 lakh from a man at Parry’s Corner and the money was returned to another police station, at night. Mohammed Abobakar Siddique (36) of MKB Nagar works in a private firm at Parry’s Corner and was taking a bag containing Rs 17.9 lakh, to hand over to his employer in Triplicane.

“When he was riding on Moore Street, a gang allegedly attacked him and stole the cash bag and escaped,” said a police officer. He later, filed a complaint with North Beach police station. The incident happened at around 8 am, and a few hours later, a man identified as Dharmadurai, reached the Harbour police station and handed over a bag with Rs 17.9 lakh in it.

The Harbour police immediately informed their counterparts in North Beach police station who confirmed it was the same bag with the money. A senior police officer said, they were scanning CCTV footage of the entire stretch to check how Dharmadurai got the bag and who stole the bag from Siddique.