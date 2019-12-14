Art draped in divinity

RK Srividya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A portrait of Lord Vishnu relaxing on a five-headed snake is nothing uncommon. In cartoonist Biswajit Balasubramanian’s version, each snake’s head is up to something while floating on the ocean of Amul milk. Goddess Lakshmi makes a Skype call to Lord Vishnu, who is busy binge-watching Game of Thrones. While Lord Brahma is updating himself with Charles Darwin’s Origin of Species, Chandrayaan 2 is heading to the southern hemisphere of the moon. This is divinity in postmodern parlance.

Art is an outcome of contemplation, an expression that reveals artists’ communication with their inner-beings. An array of small-format paintings and sculptures on display at Forum Art Gallery (FAG) is an interesting take on divinity by 11 artists from across south India. These metaphors of contemporary divine motifs complemented with striking colours are sure to make one ponder over their exalted status and the universal consciousness, says FAG’s co-founder Shalini Biswajit, whose curation is Identity and Experience.

Her conscious portrayal of life’s fragility with lotus leaves on an abstract background stems from the Hindu philosophies — Dvaita and Advaita. “Every year-end, we mount canvasses on divine themes, with Margazhi connect. As identity and experience are two roads that lead one to the divine, we chose it as the exhibition’s theme. A few works on display were also exhibited in Singapore during September,” she says.

K Muralidharan translates his admiration for women power on canvas by creating a cosmic space for Lakshmi, the core performer surrounded by supporting characters. “Growing up listening to tales from Indian mythology, my idea of Devi changed. Here, she is portrayed as a modern woman with the power to change things for the good of people.”

Gods are the symbols of nature for Santhosh Kotagiri. His mixed media art of Lord Vishnu enjoying the fragrance of lotus like a mermaid, Nandhi and Lord Ganesh are surreal and global. “Being a spiritual person allows me to enjoy the process of painting as meditation. It is then that I subconsciously connect with nature and integrate it into my work,” he says.The creative trajectory of M Senathipathi roots from the dynamics of relationships. Through a dense pattern and fluid lyrical lines, he recreates human sentiments of Lord Ganesha, Hanuman and Lord Krishna.

Be it Andal or Ardhanarishwar, Manisha Raju succinctly creates a tranquil space for her characters, enlivened by soothing colours, to meditate with a heightened awareness of the self.While Nirmala Biluka’s feminine forces of nature find expression as village deities, R Sundararaju glorifies common woman with divine attributes using script and imagery that gives an earthy effect.

The dreamy bronze sculptures of the divine and the bovine are P Elanchezhiyan’s seamless representations of grace, devotion and pity. His childhood inspirations have helped him experiment with the aesthetics of the medium.“The dynamic nature of Identity and Experience has something to offer people from every walk of life and all age groups,” says Shalini.

After all, in an American author’s words, it is by constant contemplation of excellence that we clear selfhood of all dross and impurities.The exhibition is on at Forum Art Gallery in Adyar between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm (except Sundays). It will conclude on December 28.

List of artists

AV Ilango, Biswajit Balasubramanian, K Muralidharan, M Senathipathi, Manisha Raju, Nirmala Biluka, R Sundararaju, Santhosh Kotagiri, Shalini Biswajit, Thejomaye Menon, P Elanchezhiyan