Home Cities Chennai

‘Atma’ost, entertaining

A lot of things can be disappointing — the weather, traffic, waking up early in the morning.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A lot of things can be disappointing — the weather, traffic, waking up early in the morning. Other such things include the fact the Battle Royale fever, which still does not seem to have died down. It is overshadowing ground-breaking releases and curbing innovation. TakeForza Horizon 4 (Forza is racing simulator), which has a new mode called ‘The Eliminator’. It includes shrinking Arena Walls and special ‘car drops’.

Although it sounds interesting, all ye beware the Battle Royale disguised as a swanky new update. What never disappoints however — is a free game (without the element of Battle or Royale). One has absolutely no right to expect anything off a game that is free, so every detail becomes inevitably an entertaining bonus. ‘Atma’ falls under this category. It is playable on the PC and available on the Steam store.

Atma describes itself as a pixel art adventure game. It delivers on the impeccable pixel art — the graphics are fluid, and the high-resolution artwork is dreamlike. The story is that of Shaya, who is guided by the spirit of her ‘eternal-lover’, Atma. Shaya follows his voice and discovers stories from the past (which I didn’t fully follow or understand). As the game progresses, Shaya learns different ‘Mantras’.

The gameplay involves puzzle-solving and combat through tracing these ‘mantras’ on a slate. The combat is not smooth, especially with a keyboard and mouse (neither was it perfectly playable when I used my PS4 controller). But it matters less - the real intent of the game is to convey a cute and short story with the nice artwork and subtle music, which is done well.

Atma also tries to incorporate the choice-based story progression. It was unclear to the extent to which choices defined the story, but it was nice to have them in anyway. It resembles a lot of other games the way light is portrayed (very mild, fancy restaurant feels).Despite the long and slow stretches of walking, Atma is still ‘bite-sized’, and nice to consume in replacement of your normal bed-time sitcom episode. Quoting a review on Steam, Atma is basically ‘beautiful artwork with a pretty short but good story’. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp