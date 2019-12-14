‘Atma’ost, entertaining

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A lot of things can be disappointing — the weather, traffic, waking up early in the morning. Other such things include the fact the Battle Royale fever, which still does not seem to have died down. It is overshadowing ground-breaking releases and curbing innovation. TakeForza Horizon 4 (Forza is racing simulator), which has a new mode called ‘The Eliminator’. It includes shrinking Arena Walls and special ‘car drops’.

Although it sounds interesting, all ye beware the Battle Royale disguised as a swanky new update. What never disappoints however — is a free game (without the element of Battle or Royale). One has absolutely no right to expect anything off a game that is free, so every detail becomes inevitably an entertaining bonus. ‘Atma’ falls under this category. It is playable on the PC and available on the Steam store.

Atma describes itself as a pixel art adventure game. It delivers on the impeccable pixel art — the graphics are fluid, and the high-resolution artwork is dreamlike. The story is that of Shaya, who is guided by the spirit of her ‘eternal-lover’, Atma. Shaya follows his voice and discovers stories from the past (which I didn’t fully follow or understand). As the game progresses, Shaya learns different ‘Mantras’.

The gameplay involves puzzle-solving and combat through tracing these ‘mantras’ on a slate. The combat is not smooth, especially with a keyboard and mouse (neither was it perfectly playable when I used my PS4 controller). But it matters less - the real intent of the game is to convey a cute and short story with the nice artwork and subtle music, which is done well.

Atma also tries to incorporate the choice-based story progression. It was unclear to the extent to which choices defined the story, but it was nice to have them in anyway. It resembles a lot of other games the way light is portrayed (very mild, fancy restaurant feels).Despite the long and slow stretches of walking, Atma is still ‘bite-sized’, and nice to consume in replacement of your normal bed-time sitcom episode. Quoting a review on Steam, Atma is basically ‘beautiful artwork with a pretty short but good story’.