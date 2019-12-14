Bomb threat issued to temple, man arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Police are on the lookout for a person who had sent a letter in another person’s name claiming that a bomb had been planted in a temple in Nanganallur. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.The letter had been written in the name of one Mohammed Haneef Bagavi claiming he had planted a bomb in a temple.

However, preliminary investigation by police showed that an unidentified person is sending letters in Mohammed Haneef Bagavi’s name to tarnish his image, police said. In the latest letter, it was said a bomb will go off at Dharmalingeswarar Temple. Pazhavanthangal police and bomb disposal squad officials checked the premises and found the threat to be a hoax.

On December 6, Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore received a bomb threat letter in which it was alleged a bomb will explode on the premises. Police found that the letter had been sent in the name of Mohammad Hanif Baqavi. He was taken for questioning to Mylapore police station, where he claimed innocence. Further investigations are on.

What’s in a name? Everything

