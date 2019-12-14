Home Cities Chennai

Keeping it classical

Chennai Cultural Academy Trust kickstarted the Margazhi season with a felicitation function and melodious renditions

Published: 14th December 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes were awarded on Thursday  Ashwin Prasath

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heavy auditorium doors were opened as a few guests entered the Ramarao Kala Mantap in the Karanataka Sabha School on Habibula Road on Thursday. The high notes of nadaswarams pierced the otherwise quiet street as the doors opened again. We were at the inauguration of the 52nd Fine Arts Festival organised by the Chennai Cultural Academy Trust. Inside the auditorium, four artistes sat cross-legged on the stage. One artiste balanced a mridangam on his right lap and his left foot.

His fingers worked energetically in rhythmic waves, producing beats in sync with notes from the nadaswarams. A fourth artiste sat opposite him, holding a thavil. The plastic caps he wore on his fingers, resonated sharp notes of percussion, as he tapped the skin of his instrument. The four seemed enveloped in playing, giving each other cues with a glance. 

Lalgudi GJR Krishnan, was first among the artistes being felicitated that afternoon, to arrive. Hailing from a family of violinists, he and his sister Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi are popularly known to perform together. Chief guest Padma Subrahmaniam, director of Nrithyodaya and her sister Roja Kannan, president of the Bharatanatyam Artistes of India, were the next to arrive.

Dressed for the occasion in a bright sea-blue silk sari, Roja was also one of the artistes to be felicitated. Kavya Muralidaran, a dancer popularly featured on Doordarshan, arrived next. The master of ceremony for the evening, Rajini Hariharan, began the festivities with a ballad to Lord Ganesha. She sang in his praise as the audience stood in silent prayer. 

“We believe that the human soul never dies. It lives on in the work the person did during their life. Balachandar Natarajan, general secretary of the Chennai Cultural Academy Trust, lives on in his contribution to the cause of fine arts’ artistes. He dedicated his life to showcase the fine arts and with the continuation of this festival this year, we carry on in his memory,” said Padma, as she stepped onto the stage to speak a few words. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, president of the trust, joined her in reminiscing their old friend and fellow artiste, who was also known as Kalaimamani Lion by his dear ones. 

Guests and artistes were then called on stage to be felicitated and honoured. Vinay M Tonse, chief general manager, SBI, Girish Radhakrishnan, CMD, United India Insurance Company, YV Harikrishnan, MD, Gopuram Products, Suresh Raman, New India Assurance, Mumbai, and PB Santhanakrishnan, chartered accountant of the trust, were felicitated by Chetti with a shawl, a garland of roses and a memento. 
The evening concluded with a breathtaking Bharatanatyam performance by a student of Roja Kannan.

The Fine Arts Festival will be held till January 5, 2020 at Ramarao Kala Mantap. For details, call: 984004122, 9840074538

