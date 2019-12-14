Home Cities Chennai

Kidding around this Christmas carnival

A skating rink, cupcake MasterClass, petting corner, photo corner and quirky competitions. Come Christmas the air is filled with festive vibes and joyous celebrations.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: A skating rink, cupcake MasterClass, petting corner, photo corner and quirky competitions. Come Christmas the air is filled with festive vibes and joyous celebrations. The Activity Room and Anonya Events have partnered together for their first event — Mistletoe Mania,  a Christmas carnival for children. Activity Room is a creative and fun space for children to learn, bond and explore. Co-founded by Shweta Mahtani, Aru Nayar Mani and Kashish Ahuja, it is a set-up that facilitates new parents to spend quality time with their children while doing fun and interesting things crafted for the purpose of bringing families closer.

(From left) Kashish Ahuja, Shweta
Mahtani and Aru Nayar Mani

Conceptualised to give people a taste of white Christmas, Mistletoe Mania will be packed with fun activities, entertainment, shopping, food, workshops, and interactive sessions. While the event welcomes everyone, the activities are aimed at children between the age groups of 1-12 and their families. 

“We’ve tried to cover all aspects of a carnival. There’s a skating experience for kids and families to enjoy together with the assistance of professional coaches from Tender Foot Roller Skating Club. A petting corner with rabbits, fish, birds, and chicks. Meet and Greet with Santa and a Christmas lunch with Santa curated by chef Payal. A grooming session for kids by Abra- Cut -Abra. There’s so much more,” said Shweta Mahtani, one of the founders.

The event has many pre-registered competitions and workshops such as soap making workshop by Punis Bliss Jar, Lets Dress Up — a fancy dress contest for kids, Twin and Tango — a dance competition where either one of the parents can dance with their child and participate together. There are DIY activities, Christmas carols, flash mobs and a puppet show by Clowns of Chennai. 

“We’ve curated a sumptuous line-up of snacks and desserts. Pizzas, nut butter, ice-creams, biryani, smoothies and more to the liking of the kids. This is our debut event. The plan is to do bi-monthly events around sports, culinary, art and craft, movies and so much more,” said Shweta Mahtani.The event will be held on December 22 at Buva House. Tickets priced at `150. For details, visit: bookmyshow.com, or call: 9566155544/9884778109

