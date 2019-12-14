Home Cities Chennai

Leaping for success

It is a very proud moment for me.

By SP Kirthana
Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is a very proud moment for me. The stadium where I practised for more than six years and sweat hard for giving my best is felicitating me,” said SN Mohammed Salahuddin. On a balmy Wednesday, Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore, organised a felicitation ceremony to congratulate winners of the 2019 South Asian Games held early this month at Kathmandu, Nepal. Salahuddin bagged a silver medal in triple jump by finishing at 16.16 metres. 

With parents — KS Mohammed Nizamuddin and I Mujeetha Begum — who are athletes, it was only natural for the 26-year-old to walk on the same path. He took to athletics when he was in class 8. “I was taking part in a relay race, and my parents had come to cheer me on. But, I was replaced by another senior athlete and this worried me. My parents were upset and so my father began training me,” he shared.Three months back, he won two gold in the International Athletic Tournament held in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

After analysing the performance of the players in a year, the best sportsmen were selected to represent India in South Asian Games. Seven players from India participated in triple jump. “The climate in Nepal was challenging. It was below 50 Celsius. The stadium was also located in a high altitude where the oxygen supply was less making us tired quickly,” he said.

For this event, Salahuddin practised for two hours in the morning and three hours in the evening at national camps under a foreign coach. “Though I always practice at national camps, I prefer taking guidance from my father. I take videos of my practice sessions and send him. He guides me with corrections. We also discuss strategies. My next goal is to qualify for Olympics 2020 that will be held in Tokyo,” he said.

His inspiration is his father, and Jonathan Edwards, a world record holder in triple jump from Great Britain. “The infrastructure in foreign countries are far better than what we have. The track and gym which players use is of high quality and is maintained well. We should focus on our infrastructure and coaching of highest standards should be given to Indian players so that they can represent the country on an international platform,” he said.

