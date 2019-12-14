Man puzzles police with a coded letter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for sending an anonymous letter with secret codes claiming he had planted bombs at Central railway station and Ripon Buildings, Chennai Corporation headquarters.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Egmore, K Ravi sentenced the man to one year imprisonment and `1,000 fine for writing the letter and two years imprisonment and a fine of `1,000 for outraging modesty of a woman. The court said the sentences will run concurrently.

Additional public prosecutor said that the man was arrested in 2007 for sending an anonymous letter with secret codes and language which was decoded by cyber crime wing. He had written that bombs had been placed at the two places.

“He had also mentioned in his secret code, which he typed on an A4 sheet and pasted it in an inland letter and couriered it to the railway station master, that he will allow the person who cracked the code to stay with his wife for a night. As the case turned out to be challenging, it was transferred from railway police to cyber crime wing,” the prosecutor said.