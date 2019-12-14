Winds of mellifluence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It wasn’t Hindustani classical versus Carnatic music. It wasn’t bansuri versus pullanguzhal. It wasn’t mridangam versus tabla. It was an evening when the north met the south with engaging tunes at this jugalbandi flute concert, hosted by Viswa Kala Sangama on Wednesday at the TAG Centre.

“Viswa Kala Sangama was started in 2000 to celebrate the painstaking efforts of our ancestors who’ve left us rich music and fine arts to inherit. The music is welcomed, recognised and valued around the world,” said Kalaimamani Janardan Mitta, a sitarist, who founded this organisation along with VL Narasimha Rao and other like-minded artistes.

The prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, was the chief guest. Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Ragunathan lit the kuthuvilakku. Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express, and playback singer Chinmayi Sripada were the guests of honour. Vishwa Kala Puraskar was conferred on Pt Ronu Majumdar and Vidwan Neyveli Santhanagopalan followed by the concert.

The two-hour event began with a prayer song dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The auditorium hall was packed with audience and there was pin-drop silence punctuated with ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ as flautists Pt Ronu Majumdar and Vidwan JA Jayanth rendered a mix of Hindustani and Carnatic ragas. The two flautists were joined by Vidwan NC Bharadwaj on mridangam and Pt Narahari on tabla.Of the three performances, Carnatic raga Hamsanandhi and its Hindustani resemblance Marwa received a thunderous applause. The musical chemistry between the flautists and their accompanists was a visual treat.

Appreciating Jayanth’s command over ragas, he said, “The young musician’s talent is beyond his age. I’m amused by his ability to deliver the ragas so passionately. We tried to see if notes from each our ragas would meet at some point so that we could play it together but that’s a rare occurrence. He has a bright future and will be an example to aspiring flautists of this generation.” The audience got the best of both Hindustani and Carnatic music. The event ended on an emotional note. “It’s a pleasure to perform for rasikas during Margazhi. This is also the first award I’m receiving in the city,” said Majumdar.