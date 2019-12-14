Home Cities Chennai

Winning with weights

Vignesh Hariharan’s show of endurance and resilience secured him a gold and a silver at the Kettlebell World Championship in Melbourne

Published: 14th December 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Already a little winded from climbing three flights of stairs, I stumble into the gym catching Vignesh Hariharan in the middle of his workout session, lifting a kettlebell whilst hardly breaking a sweat. Well, that would be the difference between a normal person and a gold medallist in the World Kettlebell Championship 2019.

A sport that is steadily growing in India and up for Olympic consideration in 2020, Kettlebell lifting combines strength and endurance with colour-coded kettlebell weights ranging from 8 kg to 32 kg. Vignesh, who had scored his first competitive gold medal for Kettlebell lifting at the Asia Kettlebell Championships in 2018, came across the activity five years ago through a workshop. Attributing his success in the sport to his coach from Kolkata, Arnav Sarkar, it is a point of astonishment to find out that they train online. 

Kettlebell lifting combines
strength and endurance

Attending his first Kettlebell World Championship in Melbourne last month, the rookie from Chennai grabbed gold in the Biathlon event and a silver in the Half Marathon competing with 45 participants from America, Russia and Sri Lanka to name a few. “My main event is the Biathlon which is a two-part event with 10 minutes in each segment. First is the ‘Double arm jerks’ which requires you to lift and hold two 24 kg kettlebells and after a half-hour break, the next 10 minutes is for ‘snatches’ which is a single kettlebell event.

I was able to complete a total of 154 repetitions combined and this guaranteed me the first place,” he says. It’s quite apparent that the sport is more than just physical endurance but a test of mental strength as well and the 34-year-old finds his strength in the most unusual of places, in the story of  Tamil freedom fighter, Kodi Katha Kumaran. “I always think of his resilience when it came to doing his duty and when my mind begins to give up in the seventh or eighth minute, I immediately think of his journey,” Vignesh admits. 

With a workout regime that consists a combination of cardio training, resistance and conditioning, you’d be surprised to hear that Vignesh has been a lifelong vegetarian. A certified nutritionist with a strict diet, he is busting myths that proteins from meats are essential for muscle-building. But in a rare moment that we can all relate to, he does confess that after winning that gold medal in Melbourne he went out on an ice-cream binge-fest. 

Not just a professional athlete, Vignesh also runs The Hammer Gym in Kolathur and takes every opportunity to talk to children at local schools. Once a boy who trained hard to be a professional cricketer, Vignesh is a staunch believer in sports and the importance of failure in character building as a child. “Eat healthy,” he calls after me and as I mentally prep for the long walk down, it seems like the apt end to our chat.

Future competitions
Talking the talk and walking the walk, Vignesh is currently prepping for the national competition in February and hopes to compete with the infamous Russian Kettlebell lifters in their home turf in a few years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp