Home Cities Chennai

Cyber attack suspected on TNPCB website

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has gone offline since the past three days after a suspected cyber attack.

Published: 15th December 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Image used for representational purpose

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has gone offline since the past three days after a suspected cyber attack. A private error is popping up saying attackers might be trying to steal your information from www.tnpcb.gov.in, if one tries to access the website.   TNPCB website serves as a key public interface on important matters. Information on real-time monitoring of ambient air quality surrounding industrial premises, tracking industrial emissions such as thermal power plants that would have direct bearing on Chennai air quality and water pollution monitoring, was available. 

Care Air Centre (Centre for Assessing Real time Air Quality) monitors all industrial emissions in Tamil Nadu on a real time basis to analyse the trend of emissions into the atmosphere. Apart from emission monitoring, ambient air monitoring around industrial premises and effluent parameters are also monitored. 

Totally, 48 government websites were hacked between January and October this year, as per Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed Lok Sabha on December 4. Totally, 199, 172 and 110 central and state government websites were hacked in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. He did not specify if 529 separate websites had been hacked, or if the same websites had been hacked more than once. TNPCB member-secretary D Sekar told Express, “There is issue with NIC Chennai server. Our team is working to rectify defects in coordination with NIC officials.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNPCB Hacking cyberattack
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp