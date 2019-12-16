Blinging on brilliance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Viswa & Devji Diamonds, one of India’s most preferred jewellery, relaunched their store at 60-62, First Floor, GN Chetty Road, T Nagar, on Sunday.

At the launch, Viswa & Devji introduced its bespoke collection — Parambrika. It is an ensemble of modern interpretation of jewellery that pays homage to heritage designs. Every piece of jewellery speaks a legacy with its intricate craftsmanship and magnificent design. A preview sale was arranged for special customers of the brand where they caught a sneak peek of the collection a day before the official launch and experienced the beauty of Parambrika on Saturday.

Viswa & Devji Diamonds also organised a diamond bridal masterclass and fashion show Carat. Attendees got an insight into styling bridal wear with diamond jewellery and various insight into the making of brilliant diamond jewellery at this event.