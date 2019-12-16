Over 10-year wait for subway at Radha Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite a long wait for over a decade, work on Radha Nagar Subway at the railway level- crossing (LC27) at Chromepet, is yet to resume.

According to residents, after there were frequent deaths at the crossing, locals rallied for a subway for both pedestrians and light vehicles like cars and jeeps.

In 2009, work on the level-crossing was taken up by Southern Railway after which the State Highways Department was supposed to take up construction of approach roads. However, since then, the project has run into several roadblocks including in land acquisition, leaving the project with no developments so far.

In response to a plea by Pallavaram MLA E Karunanidhi, highways department had told a division bench of the High Court in July this year that work on the subway is to begin at the earliest. In March, the court held that the approach ramps should be formed within 18 months. However, highways officials told Express that tenders had not been floated for the project yet.

“This is a demand that is yet to be fulfilled for the last 15 years. This will not only help save lives at the level-crossing, but also allow emergency services like ambulances to reach the residents sooner,” the MLA said. The subway will link Old Pallavaram to GST road. Radha Nagar road is a 20-feet road that is not built to handle the congestion caused by waiting vehicles at the crossing.

“First there were land acquisition issues. Then there were talks of limiting the subway usage to only pedestrians which was also met with opposition because of traffic congestion issues. We sincerely hope that work will begin soon on the project,” said C Murugaiyan, a resident of AGS colony. When contacted, highways officials said tenders will be floated soon and work orders will be issued thereafter.