2 killed in separate accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women were fatally knocked down in separate incidents on Sunday.In the first incident, S Banumathi (31) was waiting at the bus stop at Madurantakam around 10.30 am on the Chennai -Tiruchy NH. “A bus towards plying from Madurantakam to Uthiramerur was standing at the bus stop when a speeding truck plying towards Tindivanam hit the bus from behind. In the impact, the bus moved forward, mowing down Banumathi. Five others on the bus were injured in the incident,” said a police officer. Banumathi was working as a computer operator at the Madurantakam co-operative society. Madurantakam police registered a case and launched a hunt for the lorry driver.

In the second incident at Tidel Park, the deceased was identified as Thilagavathi (41) of Mogappair. When she was waiting at the bus stop opposite Indira Nagar MRTS station, a mini truck proceeding towards Madhya Kailash from Tidel Park ran over the pavement. Thilagavathi who was sitting at the stop suffered injuries on her head and collapsed. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The truck driver Senthil Kumar was handed over to police