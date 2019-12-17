Home Cities Chennai

20-kg tumour removed from Chennai woman's ovary

The patient, S Rathi, was hospitalised on November 16 and the two-hour-long surgery was performed on December 10.

Published: 17th December 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

20-kg tumour removed from Chennai woman's ovary

Doctors interact with S Rathi, who underwent surgery. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, removed a 20 kg tumour from one of the ovaries of a 51-year-old woman from Chrompet recently. The tumour grew in size gradually over seven years, the doctors said.

The doctors said that this was the first such case ever reported in the 175-year-history of the hospital. The tumour was removed and sent for a biopsy to find out if it was cancerous. 

The patient, S Rathi, was hospitalised on November 16 and the two-hour-long surgery was performed on December 10. The surgery was done in a way so that there's no damage to the tumour. 

Speaking to reporters about the case on Tuesday Dr Seethalakshmi, professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, Government Hospital for Women and Children said, "The size of the patient's stomach was double the size of a full-term pregnant woman. Tumour was found on the left ovary. Ovaries tumours are mostly reported among women in the age group of 45-60, who attain menopause. So, regular health checks up should be done to diagnose it early."

"Since we didn't know tumour type, so care was taken to prevent any damage to the tumour as in the case of cancerous tumour it can reoccur if its fluids are spilt in the body. The tumour was pressing liver, small intestine, large intestine, uterus and other parts."

Meanwhile, saying that the patient's body weight was 50 kg before the surgery and reduced to 30 kg after the tumour was removed, Dr Sampath Kumari, Director and Superintendent, Government Hospital for Women and Children said, in the medical literature no such case was reported from India.

"We searched in medical literature and found in 1922, 148.6kg, in 1963, 79.4kg in 2003, 50 kg and another 30 to 40 kg of tumour cases were reported from other countries. However, there was no such case found in India," said Dr Sampath Kumari.

Rathi said, "My stomach started swelling day by day. I had severe back pain as the tumour was heavy and I couldn't rest properly. I had constipation issues and also indigestion. The private hospital took a scan and referred me to this hospital."

The doctors said, the patient was scared of the surgery, and had been avoiding to meet the doctors, and finally one of her daughters forced her to the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ovarian tumour removal Chennai woman Government Hospital for Women and Children
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp