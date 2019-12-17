Home Cities Chennai

After 46 years, Chennai Corp takes over land worth Rs 30 crore

Published: 17th December 2019 06:57 AM

The plot reclaimed by the corporation at Venkatrathnam Nagar in Adyar | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation recently took over 4.68 grounds of land, earmarked for public purpose inside a co-operative housing society at Adyar, after 46 years. The current market price of the land reclaimed by the civic body at Venkatrathnam Nagar is Rs 30 crore, and the members of co-operative housing society limited were allegedly attempting to sell the land since 1970s.

A corporation official said they are now planning to construct a park in the area, that would serve as a recreational space for the residents and resting space for the patients visiting Primary Health Centre, opposite to the plot.

“The layout drafted in 1972 clearly shows this space earmarked for public purpose. However, a few years later, the co-operative society members declined the claim saying the land belongs to them and tried selling it. That is when I filed a case in the High Court,” said K Harirajan, president, Venkatrathnam Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

After several hearings, the court passed a judgement in favour of the welfare association in 2010, saying the land once earmarked for public use cannot be used for any other purpose, should be put to use as housing plot or sold.

However, that too did not solve the problem, says Harirajan. “The plot was alienated and put to no use. Anti-social elements frequented the place during the nights, making the place unsafe. The co-operative society people then made a proposal to construct a community hall. But, we were against that too because it is not advisable to have a function hall next to hospital,” he said.

Finally, after numerous appeals, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials took over the land, a week ago, with the consent of the Association.

