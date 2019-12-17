After a brief dip, onion prices surge again to Rs 100-120 per kg in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Onion prices have once again surged to Rs 100-120 per kg in Chennai's retail markets after a brief dip. Traders said this is due to the reduced arrival of onions from Andhra Pradesh.

Traders say that in the last four days, the price of a 50 kg load of onions has spiked by around Rs 1,000. They mainly attribute it to the reduced arrival of loads and the constant high demand. Traders at

Koyambedu wholesale market said that instead of 55 trucks usually carrying onions from Andhra, only 35 arrived on Monday.

"Supply of onion still hasn't stabilized. We get insufficient supplies from Sholapur also. But demand for onions among the public is still very high. Because onions from Andhra Pradesh are cheaper, a dearth of this affects the overall cost," said Abdul Khader, secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association.

Other than onions, drumsticks continue to be sold at the sky-high price of Rs 240 in the retail market. But traders said prices of other vegetables have come down compared to last month.

For the last one-and-a-half months, onion prices shot up drastically due to shortage of supplies from main producer states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Due to this, many small and medium-scale restaurants switched to using cabbages in its place or hiked their menu prices.