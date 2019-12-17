BoM retail loan expo on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bank of Maharashtra is organising a retail loan expo on Wednesday at all its zonal branches across the city. Customers can also visit the AAA mini hall at 31st Cross Street Besant Nagar to avail all retail housing loan, vehicle loan, education loan, personal loan, consumer loan etc., under one roof. The bank is also offering a full processing fee waiver in housing and car loan for a limited period. “In the expo customers can avail housing and vehicle loan at a competitive rate of interest. All retail loans offered by the bank are repo linked. ” said a release from the bank.