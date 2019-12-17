Home Cities Chennai

Caught in a whirlwind  

The evening sky was filled with flocks returning to their nests.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:49 AM

Picture for representation

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The evening sky was filled with flocks returning to their nests. While scooters honked loudly on the main road, there was pin-drop silence at the Vettiver Collective. A group of around 20 listened intently to Adam Sobel, physicist, climatologist and expert on tropical cyclones.“Weather and climate forecasts are still difficult to predict exactly. Although climate forecast is done taking into consideration conditions over long periods of time, weather forecast cannot be done more than two or three days prior.

As for cyclones, scientists predict that as the temperatures rise in particular areas of the planet, the possibility of an increase in cyclones in the area is imminent,” he said. Continuing his talk on Climate Change & Tropical Cyclones: Understanding Chennai’s Exposure to Extreme Marine Events, he reveals that for reasons unknown to scientists, most cyclones take place around the tropical zone of the planet while the equator and other zones experience the least number of cyclones. 

Adam Sobel

“Earth’s temperature is on the rise because of greenhouse gases. When the sun’s ray’s hit the surface of the planet, the ground reflects heat in the form of infrared waves. Greenhouse gases like water vapour and carbon dioxide do not allow the heat to escape. Carbon remains in the atmosphere for centuries. Its particles in the air are continuously heating up which in turn is increasing the temperature of the atmosphere,” he explained.

On the other hand, the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere bring down the temperature. “Aerosols include dust particles, soot, sulphur particles, etc. When hot water vapour condenses around these particles it cools the atmosphere. However, aerosol pollution has other devastating repercussions like acid rain,” he said. There are man-made as well as natural aerosols.

Around the latter, the water vapour cools down. Man-made aerosols like sulphur react with the warm water vapour to form sulphuric acid which is a corrosive agent, he explains. Climate change has a pivotal role to play in the formation of cyclones. “Although cyclones are also known to be caused at random, our observations of an increase in cyclones in proportion to the temperature stands to show that changes in the climate are fueling them,” he said. Explaining the mechanism of a cyclone, he said, “Cyclones love water vapour. Outermost cyclonic winds are much hotter than those at the centre. The region at the centre of the cyclone is where the rain and cold winds are maximum.”

The Bay of Bengal has recorded rising temperatures and the most number of cyclones on an average compared to other parts of the planet. “Unfortunately Chennai falls in that belt. Due to major encroachments at river mouths, shorelines and natural marshes and tanks, the city floods easily,” said Sobel. “As of now, we are observing an increase in cyclones over the Arabian sea. If our predictions are accurate, that is one part of the planet that is heating rapidly. There is an increasing cyclone risk in that region,” he said.

