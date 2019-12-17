Home Cities Chennai

Chennai students join chorus with Jamia against Citizenship Act in large numbers

60 to 100 students from IIT Madras, Loyola College and others held protest inside campuses.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Students protest against atrocity of police upon students of JMI.

Students protest against atrocity of police upon students of JMI. (PHOTO | DEBADATTA MALLICK)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students from institutions including IIT Madras, University of Madras and Loyola College, staged protests condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act and the attack on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University. Students engaged in peaceful protests in various parts of the city.

Showing solidarity to students injured in New Delhi, against whom the Delhi police carried out lathicharge and fired tear gas to disperse them, students from Mohammad Sathak College, IIT Madras, Loyola College and New college among others, held sit-in protests at their respective colleges. Students skipped classes and held a demonstration condemning the attack.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Students across India hit streets in solidarity with Jamia

Around 60 to 100 students from each college conducted a protest inside the campuses, according to police sources. The protest at IIT-Madras was organised by students from the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle. Further, around 50 members from the Student Federation of India (SFI) protested at the Central Railway station on Monday morning and were detained when they tried to stage a road roko.
‘Muslim lives matter’, ‘We condemn CAB, NRC’, ‘Stop police brutality’, ‘We condemn Fascism’ - were some of the messages displayed on placards.

On Sunday afternoon, around 500 people from the Northeastern states tried to protest at Marina Beach where they dispersed after the police assured another day at Valluvar Kottam.The Students Council of Pondicherry University gathered in front of Gate II of the campus, demanding the immediate release of the detained students. They raised slogans against the police action and said that State-sponsored violence was unleashed against the students for raising their voices against the recently-passed CAA.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Police action in Jamia Millia University unwarranted

Heightened security at Marina

Police have heightened security at the Marina to prevent people from gathering there. A posse was deployed on the Marina beach service road and the personnel allow people to walk towards the shore after checking their belongings. If they are youth, the police inquire and check their identity cards. A senior police officer said that they have not issued any ban from visiting Marina, but they have imposed some restrictions.

Student wings warn of protests

The Students’ wings of DMK and other Left parties have warned of holding a protest against the CAA till the recently passed Act is withdrawn. In a joint statement DMK Students’ Wing State secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan and CPM’s SFI V Mariyappan, condemned police attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

