Chennai to see less rainfall as it enters dry spell

Chennai would see reduced rainfall activity from Tuesday as the city enters another dry spell.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai would see reduced rainfall activity from Tuesday as the city enters another dry spell.
Though there hasn’t been any major storm this monsoon season, the city received fair amount of rainfall that replenished ground water levels and helped maintain healthy water levels in the four major lakes that quench thirst of Chennaites.

While the State on a whole received 6 per cent excess rainfall from October 1 to December 16, the city received 14 per cent deficit rainfall. However, this might not give an actual picture. The core city of 176 sq km where the three weather stations are located - Nungambakkam, DGP office and Anna University may not have received excess rainfall, but the suburbs like Tambaram have received bountiful rainfall.

The weather forecast for next two days says sky condition would be generally cloudy. “Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over South TN,” the met office said.
Weather blogger Pradeep John said the dry spell in city would extend up to December 25 before easterlies return to bring rainfall.

