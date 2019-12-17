Corporation sanctions Rs 9 crore to fix bad roads

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, the Corporation has identified 7,000 locations of damaged roads across the city, and has issued work orders to fix them. The total tenders floated for the works are worth `8.9 crore. Since November, Express has been reporting extensively on the state of roads in the city. In many places, roads were dug up for government projects like storm water drains but were not patched up even after completion. ‘’We have identified the stretches with patches, potholes, stretches with loose gravel on road. All the zonal officers have been told to ensure the completion of the work by the end of December,’’ said a top corporation official.

As per the localities identified by the civic body, areas in North Chennai like Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiruvottiyur were the worst affected. Officials said, many city roads will be fixed early next year after the rain stops. In 2020, road relaying project is set to be undertaken under Chennai Mega City Development funds.