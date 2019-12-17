‘Dream’ meet with Kiran Bedi for Chennai’s Sindhi Ladies

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A group of about 23 women from Chennai Sindhi Ladies Chapter had their dreams realised when they met Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, whom they admire. The women led by president Renu Raheja interacted with Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas, who spoke to them for about an hour on various topics.

Extremely happy, they said they felt refreshed with energy and vigour. According to them, the Lt Governor said that parents have to be role models for their children as they grow up. At the same time, parents also need to function as equals in all activities.

She also gave several instances of children from dysfunctional families, who took to crime as she found out in Tihar Jail.