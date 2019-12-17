EA mall lit up with X’mas decor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: O Come, All Ye Faithful...’ echoed the ground floor of Express Avenue mall on Monday morning. As part of the holiday tradition, the mall unveiled a one-of-its-kind 22-feet tall Christmas tree constituting 250 LED white lights at the central atrium. A Santa Claus mannequin with a saxophone in hand stood beside it. Awed by its grandeur, patrons clicked pictures standing beside the tree.

Antony Lobo, Consul General, Spain Consulate; Nitirooge Phonepresert, Thai Consulate; Saroj Goenka, chairperson, Express Infrastructure Private Limited and Kavita Singhania, managing director, Express Avenue, Express Infrastructure Private Limited, were present at the occasion.

Talking about the event, Saroj Goenka said, “Christmas at Express Avenue has been an occasion we celebrate with great fanfare. The Christmas tree is a symbol of everlasting joy and colour that represents purity, peace and sentiments we want to share with patrons. I also thank the team that has artfully crafted this tree.”

A spin-the-wheel contest will be organised starting this weekend. The mall also has exciting year-end offers at the stores. “I extend my warm gratitude to all the team members who’ve made this possible. We’ve tried to stand out not just as a mall but also in terms of the experience we offer to our patrons in dining, theatre and entertainment,” said Kavita Singhania.“This is not just a shopping mall but a feeling. I admire the way it maintains global standards from infrastructure to the services offered,” said Lobo.