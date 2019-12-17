Neglected temple pond gets a new lease of life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apart from NGOs and the government, corporate firms too are pitching in to restore neglected waterbodies in the city. One such example is the ongoing restoration of Gangai Amman Kovil Kulam near Shollinganallur by Grundfos India.With the help of its employees and local residents, this waterbody is being restored since 2017. Of the total of 210 waterbodies identified by Chennai Corporation, more than 130 have been revived, said officials. Among this, a few were handed over to corporate companies.

Before restoration, the Gangai Amman Kovil Kulam was plagued by problems such as garbage dumping, lack of desilting and overgrowth of invasive weeds. Now, after almost three years of continuous restoration works, the pond is filled with water. Local residents were the happiest as the pond used to be an integral part of a strong 1,000-member community.

“In Injambakkam, this was one of the biggest temple ponds. As it was always full of water, our borewells never ran dry. But over the years, mainly due to neglect, the pond looked more like a patch of land than a waterbody due to thick hyacinth growth,” said Lakshmi S, a resident.

Other than basic desilting and restoration, Grundfos India along with Hand in Hand, an NGO, have planned to change the lake into a community space. For this, a walkway along the bund, a boundary wall will be built along with tree plantation around the pond.

“We are working towards setting up a long-term plan to maintain this lake for the next three years while providing guidance to the community for the transition of the same. Water is the lifeline for our cities, and that’s why we want to provide livelihood projects such as fisheries, kitchen garden etc,” said Ranganath NK, area MD of Grundfos.