Home Cities Chennai

Neglected temple pond gets a new lease of life

Apart from NGOs and the government, corporate firms too are pitching in to restore neglected waterbodies in the city.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apart from NGOs and the government, corporate firms too are pitching in to restore neglected waterbodies in the city. One such example is the ongoing restoration of Gangai Amman Kovil Kulam near Shollinganallur by Grundfos India.With the help of its employees and local residents, this waterbody is being restored since 2017. Of the total of 210 waterbodies identified by Chennai Corporation, more than 130 have been revived, said officials. Among this, a few were handed over to corporate companies.

Before restoration, the Gangai Amman Kovil Kulam was plagued by problems such as garbage dumping, lack of desilting and overgrowth of invasive weeds. Now, after almost three years of continuous restoration works, the pond is filled with water. Local residents were the happiest as the pond used to be an integral part of a strong 1,000-member community.

“In Injambakkam, this was one of the biggest temple ponds. As it was always full of water, our borewells never ran dry. But over the years, mainly due to neglect, the pond looked more like a patch of land than a waterbody due to thick hyacinth growth,” said Lakshmi S, a resident.

Other than basic desilting and restoration, Grundfos India along with Hand in Hand, an NGO, have planned to change the lake into a community space. For this, a walkway along the bund, a boundary wall will be built along with tree plantation around the pond.

“We are working towards setting up a long-term plan to maintain this lake for the next three years while providing guidance to the community for the transition of the same. Water is the lifeline for our cities, and that’s why we want to provide livelihood projects such as fisheries, kitchen garden etc,” said Ranganath NK, area MD of Grundfos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp