NGT orders to check biomedical waste dumps

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern zone of the National Green Tribunal has directed the state government to form a committee to find culprits behind biomedical waste dumping that is rampant in the city’s suburbs in the recent past.

The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report before the next hearing. The committee will have members from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and drug control department which will examine the issue and find out how this dumping was happening in places like Ankaputhur, Kundrathur, Tiruneermalai and Vandalur. They were asked to check the source of this biomed waste which found its way onto water bodies and empty farmlands.

Also. the committee will see if vehicles carrying biomedical waste have GPS device on them to track their movement, and if these places came under CCTV coverage. On many occasions, biomedical waste including used syringes, used surgical gloves, expired medicines were found in multiple sacks in the above localities. Many small clinics dispose off waste like this, said residents.

No checks

Lack of monitoring by local panchayat and municipality officials encourages many small clinics to dispose off their waste in an unscientific manner