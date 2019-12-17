Home Cities Chennai

Police ‘encounters’ will not reduce violence against women: experts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extrajudicial killing of sexual predators will not translate to decreased violence against women, said experts who spoke at a discussion organised by the Department of Criminology,  University of Madras, on Monday.

Following the encounter killings of the accused persons in the Hyderabad rape and murder case, the department on Monday organised a panel discussion on ‘Sexual harassment of women and children and extrajudicial killings in India’.

Recently, in another incident at Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, a mob attacked and killed a 40-year-old man after he murdered a 75-year old woman and tried to kidnap her stepdaughter. The mob turned violent after he threw acid on the bystanders, injuring over 15 people. However, such incidents of killing of perpetrators of sexual harassment will not lead to reduction of crime against women, the panelists argued. “An increase in extrajudicial killings, indicates loss of faith in the justice system in the country. However, killing the perpetrator, will not lead to any meaningful action,” said U Vasuki, the vice president of AIDWA.

“Will the rich and powerful sexual harassers face the same consequence? They will not. So it is not a meaningful solution,” she said. She pointed that a society should focus on issues such as alcoholism, lack of gender sensitivity and slow justice offered by the legal system.

“Delayed justice is often viewed as denied justice by people. But we cannot hurry the judiciary too much as judgement should be credible,” said advocate Sudha Ramalingam, who has been working closely with several women’s rights organisation.

“What we need is a better understanding of the law and its uses,” she said. Ramalingam opined that it is the judiciary and the justice it offers that sets apart a civil society from a barbaric one. Pointing to the example of Saudi Arabia, journalist Kavitha Muralidharan said that “existence of capital punishment does not mean that women are safe there. Saudi Arabia is an example of that.

On the other hand, countries like Norway,where the majority opposes capital punishment, the crime rate against women is low, she said. Once public start openly cheering the police or the mob for killing people by taking the law in their own hands, India will be a dangerous place to live in,” said M Srinivasan, the head of the Criminology Department.

Killing won’t solve
Incidents of killing of perpetraators of sexual harassment will not lead to reduction of crime against women, argued panelists

