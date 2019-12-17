Pushcarts, fish stalls for traders along Marina Beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 900 traders for whom push-carts will be provided at a cost of Rs 27 crore, the Corporation Commissioner said in his counter-affidavit filed in the High Court in response to petitions filed on beautification works at the Marina beach.

The petitions wanted regulation of traders at the beach, apart from stopping fishermen from selling their commodity along the loop road behind the Light House.

Of the total 1,962 traders, recognition was given only to 900 traders who will be provided with the push-carts. The counter said that 300 fish stalls will be set up on the loop road at a cost of `66 lakh. Spaces have been identified near Light House and Queen Mary’s College to park 457 cars, 2,200 four-wheelers and 80 buses.