Singapore Airlines to operate Boeing 787-10 to Chennai

The 787-10s are configured with 337 seats in two classes, featuring 36 Business Class seats and 301 Economy Class seats.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Singapore Airlines

File photo of a Singapore Airlines flight used for representational purposes. (Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singapore Airlines will become the first international carrier to introduce Boeing 787-10 aircraft on the Chennai-Singapore sector, replacing the Airbus A330-300 aircraft, next year.

The inaugural service of this new-generation aircraft type to Chennai, is expected to begin on March 20 when Flight SQ529 will depart from Chennai International Airport at 23:15 hours.

With introduction of the new aircraft, Singapore Airlines will increase its frequency out of Chennai, to 13 flights a week, from 10. Combined with its subsidiary SilkAir, this number will progressively increase to 17 flights a week by June 1, 2020.

Constructed using lightweight composite materials, the 68-metre 787-10 is the longest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner range of aircraft. With exceptional operating efficiency and advanced technology, the newest addition to the fleet is designed to offer a more tranquil cabin experience. Customers can look forward to customisable lighting preferences with large electronically dimmable windows, cleaner air, and a quieter and smoother ride.

The 787-10s are configured with 337 seats in two classes, featuring 36 Business Class seats and 301 Economy Class seats. SIA invested US$350 million in the introduction of the new regional cabin products on an initial 20 787-10s. The cabin products feature fully-flat beds and direct aisle access for all Business Class customers, ergonomically-designed contour backrests with six-way adjustable headrests in Economy Class, and personalised in-flight entertainment (IFE) experience for all customers.

“Singapore Airlines is delighted to start services on this latest generation aircraft to Chennai. In line with our commitment to product and service excellence, the comfort of the Boeing 787-10, will provide Indian customers with an uparalleled travel experience,” said David Lim, General Manager India, Singapore Airlines.

