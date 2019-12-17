Tamil Nadu: Thamirabarani water illegally diverted to industries

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an inexplicable act, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) is attempting to legitimise 'illegal' supply of 20 MGD (million gallons of water per day), which roughly translates to 9.20 crore litres, of Thamirabarani water to industries in Thoothukudi.



Official documents accessed exclusively by Express shows that TWAD board has submitted a fresh proposal asking the State government to extend 20 MGD water supply scheme under Closed Conduit System to industries.

As per the State government order dated March 3, 2008, the water supply scheme commissioned in 2011, was exclusively meant for drinking purposes.

However, TWAD board is drawing fresh water from the Srivaikundam dam in Thamirabarani river basin and supplying it to industries charging a paltry one paise per litre.

Farmers of the region have been protesting against any attempt to divert Thamirabarani water to industries.

Sources said the proposal is currently pending before Shambu Kallolikar, Principal Secretary, Environment and Forests. Since the intake well of the project is located in Srivaikundam forest area, any

modification in usage should be referred back to Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to obtain fresh forest clearance.



Forest officials told Express that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) has recommended for extending the water scheme to industries and Kallolikar will positively be sending the proposal to regional office of MoEF in Chennai.



Documents reveal that K Ganesh Kumar, Assistant Inspector General of Forests (Central), regional office of MoEF here on April 10 this year, has returned the proposal saying, "on scrutiny of the proposal it is discernible that the State government has recommended the proposal for drinking water purpose only, against the proposal of the user agency (TWAD) for supply of water for both drinking and industrial purposes."



S Joel of Thoothukudi, who petitioned NGT against the proposal in National Green Tribunal (NGT), told Express the project was given forest clearance under section 2 of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which prohibits letting water to any commercial activities, other than drinking water purposes. "MoEF has rejected the proposed in April this year, but still water is being supplied to industries violating previous NGT order."



It can be recalled that NGT order dated November 21, 2018 has held that water under the scheme can be used only for drinking water purposes, but the order was challenged before Supreme Court which without going into merits of the case has given collector power to take a call on releasing surplus water to industries.



When contacted, Thoothukudi collector Sandeep Nanduri confirmed to Express that surplus water was currently being released to industries in accordance with the directions of apex court. "I am not aware of fresh proposal of TWAD, but we are conducting fortnightly review of water storage and releasing excess water to industries. Currently, we are supplying 7 MGD as many industries are closed." Sterlite industries was one of the major beneficiary of the scheme having been alloted 3 MGD out of total 20 MGD.



TWAD defends water supply to industries



TWAD Board officials told Express that this project that was conceived in 1970 exclusively for industries and a GO was passed on April 12, 1970. "The scheme was implemented in 1975 drawing water through North Main Channel from Srivaikundam dam, however, there were massive protests from farmers and government decided to shift the point of source to to Petmanagar, where intake well and other infrastructure is built.

The new site fell inside Srivaikundam forest area, which mandated for for forest clearance. While obtaining the clearance, the State government mistakenly took approval for drinking purposes only.

This created all confusion and we are trying to correct by filing a fresh application now," a senior TWAD official said.

